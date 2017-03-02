Gambia: Banjul Derby Clash in GFF 2nd Division Today

Banjul United are set to welcome Waa Banjul in the all-Banjul derby fixtures of the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation second division league today 2 March 2017, at the Banjul KG5 Mini Stadium.

Banjul United are among the teams contesting for promotion to the top flight league next season following their demotion to the second division after dismal performance in the top flight last season.

Waa Banjul are mid-table in the second division in their debut season after gaining promotion following their excellent performance in the third division qualifiers last season.

Red Hawks will meet Interior at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The red devils are among the teams competing for promotion to the top flight league season after their stunning performance in the first round.

The Police outfit are currently fighting for survival in the second division after their poor performance in the first round.

Elsewhere, Fortune FC will welcome BK Milan at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium on the same day.

Fortune FC are currently topping the second tier after winning majority of their matches in the first round.

BK Milan are among the teams contending for promotion to the top flight league next season despite their poor start to the league campaign.