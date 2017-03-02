Gambia: GPA to Swarm As Vita Club in CAF Champions League 2nd Round

The 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league champions Gambia Ports Authority are set to host AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the first leg tie of the second round of the 2017 CAF Champions league on Sunday 12 March 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Gambian champions beat Ivorian side Sewe Sport 1-0 on aggregate in the first round fixtures to progress to the second round against the Congolese side in the first leg in Banjul before the second leg in Kinshasa, a week later after the first leg in Banjul.

The ferry boys are currently performing extremely well in the country's domestic league and are preparing physically, mentally and morally for their clash with the Congolese side for a place in the third round of the continent's top- tier football clubs competition.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his charges will be steering for a positive result against AS Vita Club in the first leg in Banjul and varnished the job in the second leg in Kinshasa, a week after the first leg in Banjul.

The Congolese side thrashed Royal Leopard 3-1 on aggregate in the first round to sail to the second round first leg clash against The Gambian champions in Banjul.

The Kinshasa-based outfit are currently enjoying a super run of form in the Congolese league and will be hopeful to restore same performance against Gambia Ports Authority to fancy their chances of reaching the third and final round of matches in the continent's elite football club competition.