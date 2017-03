President Adama Barrow leaves Banjul this morning at 10 am for a three-day working visit to Senegal.

Official sources said the two leaders, Sall and Barrow will sign a new agreement of cooperation in the field of security, transport, trade, the Senegambia bridge and other areas of interest and cooperation.

Barrow will also visit the religious city of Touba.

This is President Barrow's first official working visit out of The Gambia since he was elected into office.