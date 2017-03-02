Gambia: Govt Reduces Fuel Pump Prices

The government has reduced the domestic pump price of petrol, diesel and kerosene, a news release from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has stated.

The price for petrol is now D47.00, diesel D46.00 and kerosene D40.00, according to the release.

The news release from the Finance and Economic Affairs ministry urges oil marketing companies to adhere to the prices.

It says it will continue to monitor developments in the global oil market and make appropriate adjustments when necessary.

Prior to the announcement of new prices, petrol was D50 per litre, diesel was D47.27, and kerosene was D43.