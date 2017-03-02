2 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Reduces Fuel Pump Prices

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government has reduced the domestic pump price of petrol, diesel and kerosene, a news release from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has stated.

The price for petrol is now D47.00, diesel D46.00 and kerosene D40.00, according to the release.

The news release from the Finance and Economic Affairs ministry urges oil marketing companies to adhere to the prices.

It says it will continue to monitor developments in the global oil market and make appropriate adjustments when necessary.

Prior to the announcement of new prices, petrol was D50 per litre, diesel was D47.27, and kerosene was D43.

Gambia

Barrow Gets Rid of 'Drivers of the Repressive Regime'

The latest political developments in Gambia "are not entirely surprising", especially now that the country's new… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.