2 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Wrestling President Pleased With Traditional Tournament

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of Sierra Leone Wresting Association, Prince Vandy Sualley, has expressed his delight over the outstanding performance and display of wrestlers in the just concluded traditional wrestling tournament in Maisaka, Port Loko District.

The one-day tournament, which attracted over 25 wrestlers from Freetown, Port Loko and other areas of the country was the first to have been staged in Maisaka.

According to Sualley, the essence of such tournament was to scout for more wrestling talents across the country and to also continue on the drive to decentralise the sport in Sierra Leone.

"This was a great tournament and I and the technical team were able to see few talents than expected. I can proudly say we achieved our goal and we are going to build on this and also consider of having such in other parts of the country," Sualley said.

Team Freetown dominated the tournament by winning 7out of their 8 fights, while the host region finished second in the ranking table.

