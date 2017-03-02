2 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: 10 Months Jail for Unlawful Possession of Small Arms

By Hawa Amara

Magistrate Dr. AbouBhakarrBinneh-Kamara yesterday convicted one FodayKargbo to ten (10) months imprisonment for being found in possession of eight(8) boxes of small arms containing 200 rounds of ammunition, marked "A(A' 500 MM.

In his plea of mitigation on behalf of the convict, defense counsel, C.F Edward, pleaded with the Bench to temper justice with mercy, stating that the convict did not wasted the time of the court.

He continued that the said exhibits were taken from the convict and assured the Bench that he would not commit the same offence again.

Dr. Binneh-Kamara stated that due to the plea of mitigation made by the defense counsel, the convict would serve ten (10) months imprisonment or pay a fine of one million, two hundred thousand Leones, while stating that the exhibit be handed over to the state.

The convict was before the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1 on a count's charge of unlawful possession of small arms and ammunitions without license contrary to law.

According to the charge sheet, the convict on Thursday, 16 February, 2017 at MkitehKoya Chiefdom in the Port-Loko district, was found in possession of 8 boxes of small arms containing 200 rounds of ammunition marked "A(A' 500 MM.

