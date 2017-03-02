2 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Volleyball - Sierra Leone to Face Guinea in Friendly

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Beach Volleyball team will host neighboring Guinea in Freetown from March 4-6 in international friendly matches at the newly constructed beach volleyball court at Bishop House, Siaka Stevens Stadium.

The line-up friendly encounter will be used by both nations to get their male and female U-21 teams in preparation and in shape after they secured an automatic qualification from the Zone II region to book the U-21 Africa Nations Beach Volleyball Championship ticket.

Already, the Sierra Leonean team are presently under intensive training at the hosting venue and coach Sorie Kamara, who is the country's director of Beach Volleyball as well as the assistant national team coach is positive that Team Sierra Leone can beat their Guinean opponent.

"We have young and energetic team to any opponent and I believe we can beat any team and we are ready to face the Guineans," Coach Kamara.

This will mark the first official international friendly encounter between the two nations despite they have both met in an international tournament before.

Sierra Leone

