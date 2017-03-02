2 March 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Tengbeh Town Murder Trialpathologist Outlines Causes of Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Government pathologist, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, yesterday testified and outlined the causes of death of one Daniel Salieu Kamara, an Operational Support Division (OSD) Officer, who was allegedly murderedbySolomon Bondi and Ector Sesayon Thursday, 1stJanuary, 2015, at No.9 OffBeckle Lane, Tengbeh Town, western Freetown.

Both accused persons are standing trial in the Freetown High Court on two count charges of conspiracy and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The prosecution alleges that on 1st of January, 2015, atNo.9 Off Beckley Lane, Tengbeh Town, the accused persons conspired with unknown individuals to commit a felony to wit murder and did murder the deceased.

In his testimony at the Freetown High Court presided over by Justice MonfredSesay, Dr. Koroma introduced himself as the Consultant Pathologist for the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and Head of the Scientific Support Unit at the Sierra Leone Police Force to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

He said part of his responsibility includes training medical students; performing both hospital and medico-legal autopsy on corpses as and when authorized by the Chief Medical Officer.

He recalled on the 7th of January, 2015, and upon the instruction of the Chief Medical Officer and request from the Freetown Coroner, he performed an autopsy on the remains of DanielSalieu Kamara.

He said the remains of the deceased were identified to him by one Samuel Abubakarr Kamara, his elder brother, Detective Police Costable 857 Kamara A, Investigating Officer and the Scene of Crime Officer, Inspector I. S Dumbuya.

He said upon conclusion of the autopsy, he listed all his findings which he signed and issued copies to the elder brother and the police as well.

He narrated that the deceased died as a result of neurogenic shock due to fractures of the horns of the hyoid bone laryngeal bone, thyroid and cricoid cartilages, dislocated fracture of the cervical vertebrae- one to four due to manual strangulation and spinal cord injury.

He further narrated that there was massive intracerebral hemorrhage, as a consequence of extensive skull fracture and bullet wounds of upper and lower extremities.

The matter continues.

Sierra Leone

AU Strategizes How to End Child Marriage

Department of Social Affairs of the African Union (AU) Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is strategizing a way to end… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.