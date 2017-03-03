Rwanda: Word Has It... Radio & Weasel in Collabo with Snoop Dog?

Charly & Nina, Orchestra Impala to perform in Brussels

It looks like the sky is the limit for the duo of Charly& Nina, arguably one of the country's leading female musicians. A little while back the girls performed at a show in Uganda that was attended by many Rwandans living in Uganda.They also recently scooped the award for the Song of the Year at the annual Hipipo Awards in Kampala.

Now, news reaching us is that the two are in Brussels where they are expected to hold a music show.

The two left the country with their music manager, Alex Muyoboke, and are expected to perform at Birmingham Palace on Saturday, together with Orchestra Impala.

It is said that DJ Pius was supposed to join them, but sources say that the Agatako hit-maker is still struggling to secure a visa.

They are also expected to have performances in Geneva, Switzerland as well as in Paris, France, before returning to the country. We wish them the best!

Have former Miss Rwanda Uwera and her husband split?

Some people may not know this but the first Miss Rwanda beauty pageant ever held was back in 1993 when Dalila Uwera was crowned.

Not much has been said of the pageant's first queen save for her wedding in 2013, which took place at The Manor Hotel in Nyarutarama.

However, gossip has it that Uwera has now parted ways with her Belgian husband, only identified as Dirk.

Uwera, who's currently based in Brussels, Belgium, allegedly separated from her husband for undisclosed reasons.

We are yet to find out what this is all about. We'll keep you updated!

Artistes in frantic lobbying for Guma-Guma support

If there is one thing that makes local artistes edgy, it is Primus Guma-Guma Super Star, the biggest music competition in the country, especially when the time for announcing who is in the show is drawing near.

And, understandably, because the thought that you could win a cool Rwf24m is enough to make anyone nervous.

While March is the month in which the contestants are unveiled, the months ahead of the official unveiling see musicians campaigning among media personalities, deejays and other music critiques who take part in the voting process.

The gossip mill's latest spin is that as this year's competition draws closer, some artistes have already began investing their money in the media and other parties who will take part in the voting process so that they secure their position at this year's competition.

However, there are rumors that the contest may be postponed as the country is preparing for the presidential election later this year, yet other sources say that before the end of this month, ten contestants will be unveiled.

The PGGSS 6 was won by Urban Boyz after beating nine competitors. Safi Madiba, Humble Jizzo and NizzoKaboss scooped Rwf24million after the eight road shows held across the country.

Kenya's Eric Omondi features in popular US comedy show

Kenya's popular comedian Eric Omondi has made history in New York City. Omondi, who is currently in the US on his world tour, featured on the Tonight Show featuring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

The comedian has staged shows in Rwanda several times.

He's the first Kenyan on the show, with the exception of Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan.

An elated Omondi could not hold back his joy and went ahead and posted on his Instagram page:

"Imagine one of your wildest dreams coming true... mine just did. Jimmy Fallon just said "All the way from Kenya, it's Eric. Still waiting to wake up from this dream."

Radio & Weasel in collabo with Snoop Dog?

Ugandan duo Radio & Weasel are reportedly working with American rap star Snoop Dog on a remix of their latest hit single Plenty Plenty.

We are told that the duo shot the video in Johannesburg, South Africa late last year and that they are now working on another video for the remix with Snoop, which will be shot in Hollywood.

Since 2008, East Africa's dynamic duo has been producing hit after hit under their label, Goodlyfe Music, which they formed after leaving the Leone Island record label. Radio and Weasel have seen success in Uganda and across Africa, attracting numerous collaborations with other musicians such as Nigeria's Wizkid, Vannesa Mdee from Tanzania, the King of the Dancehall Beanie Man, from Jamaica, and many others.

The duo boasts many accolades in Uganda and has also been recognised internationally receiving nominations at the 2013 BET Music Awards ( Best International Act Africa) and the MTV Africa Music Awards 2014 for Best Collaboration. This might just be another hit for them. We wish them the best!