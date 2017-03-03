Uganda: Govt Creates More Magistrate's Courts Countrywide

Kampala — The Minister of Justice, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has created more magistrate's courts and magisterial areas throughout the country.

The new magistrate's courts have been created in a statutory instrument 2017. The new development has made the magistrate's courts rise to more than 430 across the country.

The magisterial area of Alebtong and Otuke districts has the most courts totaling to 12.

Kampala metropolitan area has received seven more magistrate's courts created at Kabalagala, Ggaba, Namuwongo, Zaana, Kasubi, Nateete, Ndeeba and Rubaga.

The magisterial areas that have been mainly designated into districts, have also been increased to 82, up from 38.

" In exercise of the powers conferred upon the minister by Section 2 and 3 of the Magistrates Court Act and in consultation with the Chief Justice, this Instrument is made on the 13th day of September 2016," Maj Gen Otafiire's statement reads in part.

Speaking to this newspaper yesterday, Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine who is the head of the High Court and the subordinate courts, welcomed the creation of the new magisterial areas and magistrate's courts, saying it brings justice closer to the people.

Conditions

Justice Bamwine added that the operationalisation of these newly created magistrate's courts will depend on the availability of the infrastructure in that area and the personnel .

"Now that the courts have been gazzetted, the process begins, including budgeting for them," Justice Bamwine said. "The idea is to bring judicial services closer to the people who need the services most especially the poor and most vulnerable in the society."