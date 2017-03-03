2 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Court Dissolves Actor Emeka Ike's Marriage

By Jayne Augoye

A Lagos Island Customary Court on Thursday dissolved the marriage between Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, and his wife, Emma, over incessant battery.

Emma, a teacher, had on July 13, 2015, approached the court to dissolve the 14-year-old marriage between her and the Nollywood star.

The court president, Awos Awosola, said from the totality of the evidence before the court, it was obvious that the marriage was beyond redemption.

"Emeka, who has been begging to be reconciled with his wife, has not made any effort towards the reconciliation. The marriage is hereby dissolved with effect from March 2, in accordance with the Lagos State Customary Court Law, 2011; Order 3 Rule 7 as amended," the president ruled.

"Any party that is not satisfied with the judgment has the right to appeal to any court of higher jurisdiction within 30 days from today," the court president ruled.

Mr. Awosola awarded the custody of their four children to the husband and ordered that the wife must have unhindered access to them.

He also said that N300 paid as Emma's bride price had been returned to Emeka and urged both parties to maintain peace.

The mother of four had earlier told the court that her husband had been physically and verbally abusing her all through the duration of their marriage.

"My husband treated me like nobody and throughout this divorce tussle; he had denied me access to my children. He does not allow them to pick my call as he keeps changing their numbers," she said.

"The last time I heard my first son's voice was when he was sick and about to undergo surgery. It was a friend who informed me that my son was in the hospital and I called Emeka asking him for the location of the hospital but he refused to disclose that," Emma said.

In 2016, the popular Nollywood actor had informed the Lagos Island Customary Court that he had filed an application before a High Court restraining the lower court from hearing the divorce suit filed by his estranged wife, Emma.

Emma approached the court in 2015 to dissolve the 16-year union between her and the Nollywood actor on grounds of incessant battery.

The couple have four children together.

