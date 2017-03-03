Nigeria: Malabu $1.1 Billion Scandal: EFCC Files Fresh Corruption Charges Against Shell, Eni, Adoke, Etete, Others

Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC, has filed fresh corruption charges against two multinational oil firms, Shell and Eni, for their roles in the Malabu $1.1 billion scandal.

The charges were filed at the FCT High Court on Thursday afternoon against the oil majors and nine other individuals and firms.

Some of the others charged alongside Shell and Eni are two former Nigerian ministers, Mohammed Adoke (Justice) and Dan Etete (Petroleum), as well as controversial businessman Aliyu Abubakar.

The suspects are accused of, among others, conspiring to defraud the Nigerian government.

The new charges are part of an international collaboration to ensure all those who partook in the $1.1 billion OPL 245 scandal are brought to justice.

The OPL 245 oil block is currently owned by the Nigerian government after a temporary court order granted an EFCC application.

Shell and Eni have since appealed the order asking that the block be returned to them. Both firms paid the $1.1 billion into a Nigerian government account in 2011. Most of the money later ended up with shady individuals including Messrs. Etete and Abubakar.