2 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Malabu $1.1 Billion Scandal: EFCC Files Fresh Corruption Charges Against Shell, Eni, Adoke, Etete, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Idris Akinbajo

Nigeria's anti-graft agency, EFCC, has filed fresh corruption charges against two multinational oil firms, Shell and Eni, for their roles in the Malabu $1.1 billion scandal.

The charges were filed at the FCT High Court on Thursday afternoon against the oil majors and nine other individuals and firms.

Some of the others charged alongside Shell and Eni are two former Nigerian ministers, Mohammed Adoke (Justice) and Dan Etete (Petroleum), as well as controversial businessman Aliyu Abubakar.

The suspects are accused of, among others, conspiring to defraud the Nigerian government.

The new charges are part of an international collaboration to ensure all those who partook in the $1.1 billion OPL 245 scandal are brought to justice.

The OPL 245 oil block is currently owned by the Nigerian government after a temporary court order granted an EFCC application.

Shell and Eni have since appealed the order asking that the block be returned to them. Both firms paid the $1.1 billion into a Nigerian government account in 2011. Most of the money later ended up with shady individuals including Messrs. Etete and Abubakar.

Nigeria

Buhari in Telephone Chat With Morocco King

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.