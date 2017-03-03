Namibia: NAMA Nominees to Be Revealed On 15 March

AFTER months of anxiety and anticipation, the wait for the nominees list for the 2017 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) will end on 15 March.

The nominees will be announced at a function that will take place at the posh NICE Restaurant in Windhoek, starting at 17h00, with the live broadcast on NBC 1 starting at 18h00.

The announcement follows a vigorous vetting and judging process by an independent steering committee and judges, consisting of local and internationally acclaimed individuals. They sifted through a pile of 865 entries from all over the country since 2 December 2016.

"So much has taken place behind the scenes since we invited entries in October 2016, we have received a record 865 entries for this year's awards which not only demonstrates the growing interest, but also the respect that the music industry has for the NAMA platform and its consistent governance procedures," said the executive chairperson of the awards, Tim Ekandjo.

Namibia Broadcasting Corporation chief commercial officer Umbi Karauihe-Upi added: "Preparations for the main event are well underway and reaching the point of announcing the nominees means we are getting closer to the big day."

She added that the national broadcaster, which has a mandate to provide a wide and varied scope of content, is once again ready to showcase to the viewing public,a world-class event on 28 and 29 April, but for now all the energy and focus is on putting together an exceptional nominee announcement event.

Owing to space limitations at the venue, only sponsors, invited dignitaries, the media and a limited number of artists will grace the event. Other artists are encouraged to tune into NBC 1 for the live broadcast of the event.

The NAMAs organising committee also urges invited artists not to bring company to ensure space for other guests too.

The awards presentation is scheduled to take place on 28 April (industry awards) and 29 April (main awards) at a venue to be announced in due course.