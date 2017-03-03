Uganda: Govt Advised On Raising More Domestic Revenue

Kampala — Government can save nearly Shs2 trillion in revenue annually if it curbs illicit financial flows, tax campaigners and budget advocates have disclosed.

Illicit financial flows (IFFs) refer to money illegally earned, transferred or used. In other words it is the flow of money that has broken laws.

Basing on the African Union/Economic Commission for Africa High Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows from Africa report, civil society organisations advocating for fair taxation and equitable budget say illicit financial flows is on the rise in many sectors including the extractives sector.

According to the Southern and Eastern African Trade, Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI), Action Aid and Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), Uganda loses an average of nearly $510 million (Shs1.8 trillion) in illicit outflows annually, nearly four times the budget allocated to the agriculture docket.

And if that is curbed, the organisations, including Oxfam, say government will have more revenue to boost its National Budget.

Suggestions

Presenting Civil Society Organisations (CSO's) alternative revenue proposals for financial year 2017/18 on Tuesday in Kampala, the programme officer, SEATINI-Uganda, Ms Regina Navuga, said government should look at taxing cosmetics and perfumes in a bid to protect the local industries.

If this is done at least Shs5.5 billion more in revenue could be raised.

She said heavy vehicles or those that emit more carbon emissions should be taxed more saying if it is done, at least Shs6.2 billion in revenue will find its way into the national kitty.

She was also of the view that local artisan miners, stone and aggregate sand miners be charged environmental tax, arguing that artisan miners cause great damage to the environment and are not charged any tax to that effect.

According to Ms Navuga, it is important that the country generate as much revenue as it can domestically so as to avoid constant debts which are both domestic and foreign.

She said the Money Laundering Act 2013 provides for mechanisms for tracking financial flows, urging the government to enforce it rigorously.

Recommendations

The proposals also contained recommendations such building capacity of legal and tax authorities as well as financial firms to identify and prevent illegal activities associated with IFFs, let alone reinforcing the legal and regulatory framework to support tax administration.

Other recommendations include limiting capital flight, developing policy incentives for individuals and businesses to keep and invest a high fraction of their profits and savings in the country and considering low taxation by focusing on expanding the tax base as opposed to deepening it.

The civil societies also want the salary review commission be operationalised, arguing that it has indirectly contributed to the low tax base within the country.

"Currently, majority of employees are receiving salaries that are less than the income tax threshold. This has led to increased exploitation within the labour sector because majority of the employer wish to reduce their tax burden," Ms Navuga said on Tuesday.

The chairperson, Finance committee, Mr Musasizi Henry Ariganyira and also Member of Parliament for Rubanda, in his remarks at the event, said some of the CSOs proposals will be taken on board especially now that the tax laws are undergoing changes.

Mr Lawrence Bategeka, the MP for Hoima Municipality and also the vice chairperson of the committee on national economy warned against taxing agriculture, saying it should instead be subsidised as it is the case all over the world, especially in developed economies.

The projections

Revenue. In Financial Year (FY) 2017/18, domestic revenue projection of Shs14.5 trillion will contribute about 48 per cent to the total resource envelope of Shs30.2 trillion.

Expenditure. In the same FY, government resources for expenditure have been projected to increase to Shs14.9 trillion from Shs113.9 trillion in the FY 2016/17.

Domestic revenue collections are estimated to amount to Shs14.5 trillion, of which Shs14.1 trillion is tax revenue and Shs402.8b is non-tax revenue.