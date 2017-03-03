Nigeria: Kidnap Kingpin 'Vampire' Killed Over 200 People - Police

The Nigerian police have provided more information on the activities of the late kidnap and armed robbery kingpin, Henry Chibueze, otherwise known as "Vampire".

Mr. Chibueze was reportedly killed around 1 a.m on Thursday in Omu Awa forest in Ikwere Local Government Area, Rivers State, during a gun battle with the police.

He was the leader of a gang that was responsible for many kidnaps and armed robbery attacks in Imo, Rivers, Delta and other states in the south-south and the south-east zones of the country.

The police while parading in Owerri, Imo State, five other members of the gang caught alive during the operation by the IGP Intelligence Response Team, IRT, said the late "Vampire" killed over 200 people through his criminal activities.

The parade of the suspects was done by the Force spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, who flew into the state from Abuja.

Among the people said to have been brutally killed the late "Vampire" was his own girlfriend, Sandra Ijedinma, whom he had accused of stealing his N45 million which was his share from a N110 million ransom collected from a family of one of their kidnap victims in Omoku, Rivers State.

The police said "Vampire" killed eight members of Ms. Ijedinma's family, among them six children, in Lagos.

The police said the late crime kingpin had also confessed to the killing of a member of the Imo State House of Assembly at Orji in 2015, as well as the kidnap and the eventual murder of a traditional ruler's wife from Mbaise that same year. The woman corpse has not still be found till date, the police said.

He was also said to have killed three members, including a woman, from a particular family in Nkwere in 2012 after collecting ransom from the family.

"Henry Chibueze aka 'Vampire' (deceased) was a cultist who later turned a vicious and dangerous kidnapper and armed robber, and was declared wanted since 2013," Mr. Moshood said during the parade of the suspects.

He and his gang members were about to be arraigned when they escaped from the premises of the Owerri High Court on January 27, 2017, assisted by his gang members.

The five suspected members of the gang paraded by the police are Obinna Ela, 26, a native Of Orlu, Imo State; Arinze Abecheta, 24, a native Okohia, Isiala Mbano, Imo; and Chukwu Ebuka, 23, Ohohia, Isiala Mbano, Imo State.

Others are Samuel Ugochukwu, 24, Arochukwu Local Government Area, Abia State, and Clifford Aheana, from Omu Awa, Ikwerre Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The police said that five AK 47 rifles and three hundred rounds of AK 47 ammunition were recovered from the operation.

The police said they also recovered charm from the body of the deceased leader of the gang.

The police said the suspects will be charged to court after investigation.