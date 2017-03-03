Uganda: St Mary's Stadium Finally Gets Seal of Approval From CAF

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

The stadium’s opening had been delayed by pending clearance from Caf. It will be used by the 2014-15 Premier League winners Vipers.

Kampala — All the ifs, but and would-be were put to bed yesterday as Vipers got the endorsement of Caf to host their continental games at the St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

The two-month ping pong is done coming on the heels of KCCA getting a similar approval last month to host their Caf Champions League games at the Philip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Their Caf Confederation Cup first round game against South Africa's Platinum Stars will be played at Kitende next Saturday.

According to Fufa organizing committee Chairman Bernard Ogwel, the confirmation message was delivered yesterday by Caf competitions department boss Ahmed Harraz after they had toured and made final recommendations with CAF inspector Nicholas Musonye on Tuesday.

"There was great improvement at the stadium since the first visit," Ogwel said.

"The VIP section, sanitation, public address system and lighting facilities are all in place now. I congratulate Vipers and Lawrence Mulindwa (club director) upon the big achievement."

Vipers have previously hosted their continental ties at Namboole and league games at Nakivubo whose stands were demolished this week ahead of a planned redevelopment by businessman Ham Kiggundu.

Like the visitors, Vipers will feel alien to the conditions at the stadium expected to sit about 15, 000 and face a race against time to acclimatize.

Familiar surface

"We trained on that surface before the construction started so it won't take us long to get used. We are also going to enjoy the home advantage," striker Tony Odur told Daily Monitor yesterday.

On Sunday, Vipers are due to host Soana in a round of 16 Uganda Cup tie and that could be the facility's debut even though the Fufa competitions committee is yet to confirm that as the club had penciled in Namboole. Last Sunday, thanksgiving prayers were held at the stadium and Mulindwa used the opportunity to demonstrate how tedious and costly the building process has been.

"We have spent billions in this project and I thank God we have reached this stage," he said attracting ululations from students, parents and well-wishers. Vipers, who play Bul today in Kakindu in the Azam Uganda Premier League, have flattered to deceive this season with the coaches Richard Wasswa and Edward Golola yet to find a winning formula.

They lie fourth on 29 points, nine adrift of leaders KCCA.