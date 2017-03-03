Nigeria: Malabu Oil - FG Files Fresh Charges Against Adoke, IOCs

The Federal Government has filed two separate charges against former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete and three oil companies over alleged $801 million bribe. Three oil companies: Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company (SNEPCO) Ltd, AGIP Exploration Ltd and ENI SPA and their directors were also charged separately over the grant of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245.

The charges were filed yesterday before the FCT High Court and Federal High Court in Abuja respectively by counsels to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) led by Barrister Johnson Ojogbane.

In the first charge, the EFCC accused Adoke and 11 others in three counts of conspiracy and engaging in fraud involving $2, 267,400 in September 2013.

In the second case at an Abuja Federal High Court, Adoke and Abubakar were alleged to have on September 16, 2013 conspired to commit money laundering when they directly took possession of the sum of $2, 267, 400 and converted it to the Naira equivalent being the sum of N345.2 million using one Usman Bello, a bureau de change (BDC) operator.

The offences are contrary to Section 18, 16 (2) 16(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act. The case has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Federal Government has filed two separate charges against former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete and three oil companies over alleged $801 million bribe. Three oil companies: Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company (SNEPCO) Ltd, AGIP Exploration Ltd and ENI SPA and their directors were also charged separately over the grant of Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL) 245.

The charges were filed yesterday before the FCT High Court and Federal High Court in Abuja respectively by counsels to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) led by Barrister Johnson Ojogbane.

In the first charge, the EFCC accused Adoke and 11 others in three counts of conspiracy and engaging in fraud involving $2, 267,400 in September 2013.

In the second case at an Abuja Federal High Court, Adoke and Abubakar were alleged to have on September 16, 2013 conspired to commit money laundering when they directly took possession of the sum of $2, 267, 400 and converted it to the Naira equivalent being the sum of N345.2 million using one Usman Bello, a bureau de change (BDC) operator.

The offences are contrary to Section 18, 16 (2) 16(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act. The case has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja.