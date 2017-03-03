Nigeria: Buhari in Telephone Chat With Morocco King

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in London, where the Nigerian leader is on vacation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement yesterday.

Adesina said the Moroccan leader initiated the call, asked after Buhari's health and expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

He said both leaders also discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

Adesina quoted King Mohammed VI as thanking Buhari for Nigeria's support in returning Morocco to the African Union (AU).

The Moroccan leader was also said to have notified Buhari of his country's request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The presidential aide quoted Buhari as thanking King Mohammed VI for the phone call.

President Buhari was also quoted as saying that he looked forward to deepening relations between Nigeria and Morocco.