South Africa: Sassa Grants - While Pressure Mounts From All Quarters for a Solution, Bathabile Dlamini Remains Silent

analysis

On Thursday, Corruption Watch and Cosatu have called for Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini to be sacked for her role in the self-manufactured emergency with regard to the payout of social grants from April 1 while Scopa has summoned her to appear next week to account for the crisis. Meanwhile, officials in her department are scrambling to put an emergency Plan B in place, saying if needs be, trucks transporting cash would be dispatched across the country should negotiations with CPS deadlock. The Reserve Bank has called on the agency to make an urgent decision while Cosatu on Thursday also described the fiasco as "a political own goal that smells of corruption". Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said Cabinet is only set to deal with the matter next week. In the meantime, tensions are running high while little or no leadership is being offered.



The cameras inside Parliament's committee meeting rooms where Minister Dlamini (when she has bothered to pitch) as well as Sassa officials have been called to account to MPs with regard to Sassa's readiness to take over the disbursement of grants to 17-million South Africans on April 1, seldom pan to the...