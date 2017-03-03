3 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Black Coffee Launches Fashion Art and Music Academy

Local DJ Black Coffee has launched a new project along with South African textile and knitwear designer Laduma Ngxokolo and artist Nelson Makamo.

The project is called, F.A.M Academy and it is a Fashion, Art and Music Academy.

The three creatives spoke about the new project at the Design Indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Here's what Black Coffee had to say about the project in the caption on Instagram:

"Fashion Art and Music Academy is a new project we are embarking on.Our goal is to build an Academy for talented youth on these 3 professions.We want to create Jobs for the Students straight out of the Academy....for Music if you get admitted as a student you also receive a Recording Contract and you'll be taught about Music,Branding and Social Media,Music Business and more...2nd Year you release you 1st Single then on Final year you work on your Album and launch it at your Final Recital.We currently looking for premises for this Project.....We gonna be raising Funds for this project in every part of the World where we have footprint as Artists starting from here at Home. This is not for us but for the Future Generations. We gonna need any kind of assistance with this Project. Foxes have holes....Birds have Nests....Children of Africa have nothing."

Source: The Juice

