South Africa: Zuma Replaces Three Judicial Service Commission Members

President Jacob Zuma has decided to replace three members of the Judicial Service Commission, the presidency said on Thursday.

Advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Ismael Semenya, who are both senior counsels, as well as Andiswa Ndoni were thanked for their indelible contribution to the JSC and their sterling service to the nation, spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement. "President Jacob Zuma has extended his appreciation to the three members of the Judicial Service Commission."He said according to section 178(3) of the Constitution, members of the JSC served until they were replaced by those who designated them.

