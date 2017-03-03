South Africa: Let the Mind Games Begin - SA's Newest 'Sports' Aim for the Stars

analysis

Jade Klein has represented South Africa before in her chosen discipline, and hopes to win Protea colours again this year to compete internationally. She trains for 25 hours a week. In contrast to her country's other sportspeople, however, her workouts happen in front of a computer, wearing a headset. REBECCA DAVIS delves into the world of competitive mind sports.

Don't tell South Africa's mind sports aficionados that what they do doesn't count as a sport. They compete for national colours. Their disciplines are officially accredited as national sports, and Mind Sports South Africa is registered with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC). Mind sports players have been finalists and winners at the SA Sports Awards.

They may not put their bodies through as much stress as much as their counterparts who play physical sports, though repetitive strain injuries are always a possibility. You won't find them on playing fields or running tracks. They'll be indoors, hunched over boards or computers - but competing to win with every bit as much dedication as South Africa's better known sports stars.

Jade Klein, 33, is one of South Africa's top mind sportswomen. "Mind sports" is an umbrella term which encompasses...