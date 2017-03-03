2 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Customs Gives Deadline for Payment of Vehicle Duties

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Customs Services on Thursday gave a one-month grace period for all vehicles in the country whose customs duties have not been paid to do so or risk being impounded.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, a retired Army colonel, who approved the grace period said it would last between Monday, March 13 and Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Consequently, Customs spokesperson, Joseph Attah, said all motor dealers and private owners of such vehicles were advised to visit the nearest Customs Zonal Office to pay up the appropriate Customs Duty on such defaulting vehicles.

Mr. Attah said such payment could be done in the four zonal offices of the Nigeria Customs Service, including Zone A Headquarters, No. 1 Harvey Road, Yaba, Lagos; Zone B Headquarters, Kabala Doki, Kaduna; Zone C Headquarters, Nigeria Ports Authority, Port Harcourt, and Zone D Headquarters, Yelwa Tudu Road, Bauchi State.

He said the CGC called on all persons in possession of such vehicles to take advantage of the grace period to pay appropriate duties on them, as there would be an aggressive anti-smuggling operation to seize as well as prosecute owners of such smuggled vehicles after the deadline.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all private car owners who are not sure of the authenticity of their vehicles Customs documents can also approach the Zonal Offices to verify with a view to complying with the provision of the law," Mr. Attah said.

Nigeria

Central Bank Explains Why Naira Is Appreciating

The Acting Director of Corporate Communications, CBN, Isaac Okorafor, has said the naira's recent appreciation was a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.