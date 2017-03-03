South Africa: Philanthropy Is Never Without Risk

opinion

In light of the tragedy that saw thousands of mentally ill patients moved from Life Esidimeni private homes to unregistered and unlicensed NGO's and which resulted in over 100 deaths, financial donors thinking twice about making donations should not tighten their purse strings but rather do proper due diligence before supporting organisations. By SHELAGH GASTROW.

There has been a great deal of news recently about the removal and subsequent deaths of mentally ill patients from the licensed Life Esidimeni private homes to 27 unlicensed facilities which have been reported as unregistered NGOs. As a result over 100 patients have died.

It is not clear whether the "NGOs" concerned were not registered with the Department of Health or whether they were unregistered with the Department of Social Development. The latter registration is voluntary, but what is necessary is for a non-profit to be registered with the SA Revenue Services (Sars) as tax exempt. The headlines referring to unregistered NGOs has therefore resulted in questions relating to the non-profit sector as a whole and whether donating to that sector is risky.

Everyone takes some risk when making a donation. Essentially, you are handing over your own financial resources to another organisation to...