Namibia: China to Work With Namibia in Poaching Crackdown

Windhoek — China has expressed its determination to cooperate with the Namibian government on wildlife protection ahead of the World Wildlife Day which falls on March 3.

Speaking at a briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, Chargé d'affaires Li Nan said that China will never give cover to lawless poachers and has zero tolerance for poachers.

Li noted that China also fully supports the Namibian government in amending environmental laws.

Namibian Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism Tommy Nambahu also said that law enforcers need to be proactive in dealing with people who poach rhinos and elephants.

"It is all of us who are supposed to be ambassadors of preserving wildlife," said Nambahu.

China announced late last year a phased schedule to stop part of ivory processing and sales by March 31, 2017, and to eventually stop all ivory processing and sales by the end of 2017.