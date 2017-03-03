Sudanese First Vice-President Takes Oath As PM

Photo: Mohamed Babiker/ Xinhua

Photo: Mohamed Babiker/ Xinhua

Khartoum — Sudanese First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh on Thursday took oath as Sudan's Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Saleh said "the new government will be formed on bases of the outcomes of the national dialogue conference, particularly at this time when our country is making steps toward a political consensus based on the national dialogue results."

He stressed that the new government's program would focus on achieving security and stability together with prosperity for the Sudanese people.

On Wednesday, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir issued a decision appointing Saleh as Prime Minister.

According to the decision, Saleh will hold both posts of First Vice-President and Prime Minister.

Saleh had served as chief of Sudan's national security service, presidential adviser for security affairs, minister of interior, minister of defence and minister of presidency before becoming the first-vice-president in December 2013.

The Sudanese national dialogue conference, which concluded in October last year, recommended introduction of a post of prime minister, where the Sudanese parliament endorsed last December some constitutional amendments including the new post.

On Tuesday, the committee entrusted with implementation of outcomes of the national dialogue met with al-Bashir and officially approved the post of prime minister to go for the ruling NCP.