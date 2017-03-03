East Africa: Kenyan Military Kills 57 Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers under the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (file photo).

Nairobi — Kenya's army said Thursday that they killed 57 Al-Shabaab militants during a clash at Afmadow area of southern Somalia.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesman Joseph Owuoth said the troops who are part of the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are still in the region to purge it of the militants.

Owuoth said in a statement the 8:45-a.m. incident that involved artillery fire and helicopter gunships took place close to Subow Centre.

The spokesman said the soldiers remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorist to ensure peace and security of Kenya, as well as to support AMISOM operations to stabilize Somalia.

Kenya has blamed members of Al-Shabaab for a series of abduction of foreigners and grenade and landmine attacks on its territory near the border with Somalia.

Since Kenya sent troops across the border into Somalia in October 2011, northern and parts of eastern Kenya have been hit by a series of blasts, many targeting local security forces and humanitarian workers.