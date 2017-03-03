3 March 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

East Africa: Kenyan Military Kills 57 Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Kenya Defence Forces soldiers under the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (file photo).
By Chris Mgidu

Nairobi — Kenya's army said Thursday that they killed 57 Al-Shabaab militants during a clash at Afmadow area of southern Somalia.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) spokesman Joseph Owuoth said the troops who are part of the Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are still in the region to purge it of the militants.

Owuoth said in a statement the 8:45-a.m. incident that involved artillery fire and helicopter gunships took place close to Subow Centre.

The spokesman said the soldiers remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue the terrorist to ensure peace and security of Kenya, as well as to support AMISOM operations to stabilize Somalia.

Kenya has blamed members of Al-Shabaab for a series of abduction of foreigners and grenade and landmine attacks on its territory near the border with Somalia.

Since Kenya sent troops across the border into Somalia in October 2011, northern and parts of eastern Kenya have been hit by a series of blasts, many targeting local security forces and humanitarian workers.

East Africa

Uganda's Museveni Wants End to River Nile Deal Deadlock

President Museveni yesterday, in the company of Ethiopian premier Hailemariam Desalegn, capitalised on the opportunity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.