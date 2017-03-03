3 March 2017

Nigeria: Islamic Clerics Seek Compulsory HIV/Aids Test for Intending Couples

By Danjuma Michael

Katsina — Katsina State Council of Islamic Preachers has called on the state government to enact a law compelling intending couples to go for HIV/AIDS test before marriage.

The secretary of the council, Shehu Abubakar, who led other members of the council to Government House yesterday, lamented that several intending couples in the state had victims of HIV/AIDS due to absence of the law.

Abubakar said Kano and Jigawa states, which had implemented such law, had succeeded in reducing cases of HIV/AIDS among intending couples. He said a similar law was necessary in the state as enacting such would save many intending couples from contacting the disease.

The cleric, who said that the law, when enacted, should cover sickle cell disease so as to minimise marriage between couples having the sickness, stated that the council had organised series of programmes in recent months to enhance cordial relationship among Islamic preachers.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari called on the council to work towards regulating the activities of Islamic preachers. He urged members of the council to work with his government to modernise the almajiri system in the state.

Masari lamented lack of shelter among the almajiri children, adding that most of them slept on the bare floor around street corners in the state. He said the almajiri system introduced by the immediate past administration in the state was only used to siphon money into private pockets.

The governor said his administration was ready to work with the council to provide water and other necessary facilities for the children in the state.

