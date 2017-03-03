Nigeria: Fans to Pay £10 to Watch Eagles' Friendlies in London

Soccer fans willing to watch Super Eagles' international friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London should be ready to pay £10. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said yesterday that the tickets had gone on sale since Wednesday, adding that it could be purchased online. While adults will part with £10 to watch the game, children will pay £5.

The matches will hold on March 23 and 27 respectively at the Hive, London, home of Barnet FC. "It can also be purchased by phone (0044) 2083813800 (ext.1100 or 1101), or in person from The Hive, Barnet FC, Camrose Avenue, London HA8 6AG," the NFF said in a statement.

It added that media accreditation would be allocated on first-come, first-served basis, and that it will only be given to those who have emailed/requested in advance before match day. The games will kick by 8.00 p.m. on each of the match days.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that some China-based players, including team captain, John Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Brown Ideye and others left out of the list for the international friendly against Senegal and Burkina Faso, are still part of the Eagles squad.

Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, told The Guardian that the coach is only using the warm up games to assess the ability of some of the players, especially the debutants.

Ibitoye said Rohr had not named any player to replace Mikel in the midfield, adding that the coaches will pick the players based on their performance in training.

"The Eagles coach has declared that every player must fight for a place in the team. There is no place for players that are not committed in the team. There is no automatic shirt for any player," Ibetoye stated.