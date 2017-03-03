Photo: Vanguard

Emeka Ike and family.

A Lagos Island Customary Court yesterday dissolved the 17-year-old marriage of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma, following the order given by the court that the estranged lovers should go their separate ways.

The court, while delivering judgment in the suit marked LCC/15/2015, filed by Emma against the famous actor, said: "From all evidence before the court, the marriage between the couple is irreconcilable. Consequently, the marriage is hereby dissolved."

The three-man panel presided over by Chief Awos Awosola, granted Emeka the custody of the four children, but ordered that their mother should be granted unhindered access to the children. Other members of the panel were Mrs. Opeyemi Olanrewaju and Mr. Kehinde Jacob Olayinka.

The court also ordered that any party that is dissatisfied with the judgment should appeal within 30 days. The court also received the photocopy of a bank draft of N300, dated July 20, 2016, which Emma used in refunding the bride price, paid to her family during their marriage.

The estranged wife, in the petition filed, accused Emeka of incessant beating, molestation, and torture, which she said she could no longer endure.

But Emeka in his response, while pleading with the court not to dissolve the marriage, denied ever beating, molesting or torturing his wife. He rather informed the court that his wife had moved out of their matrimonial home five times without any reason.

He told the court that the only time 'devil' entered their marriage was when his wife paid their children's school fees.