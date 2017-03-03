Zimbabwe international forward Donald Ngoma is demanding a clearance letter from Tanzanian champions Young Africans in the latest twist to a relationship that has gone toxic. Ngoma appears to have fallen out of favour with some of the club officials and wants to leave a club he helped win the league title last season. The striker has been injured lately, but some fans abused him on social media saying he avoided playing the Tanzania Derby against Simba Stars, which Yanga lost 1-2, because he wants to leave the club.

Ngoma was Yanga's star player last season and even attracted the interest of big clubs from Sudan, Egypt and South Africa.

"All I want right now is my clearance and ICT. I want to go home to my family and I want to have a free mind. I just want to be with my family," said Ngoma.

"I really wanted to be at Yanga, but when supporters start to go against you it's not right.

"This is football and you never know what happens. One day I might make a mistake on the pitch and they will think I do not want to play for the team.

"Somebody messed up things here lying to the Tanzanian nation on radio saying I was very fit and I didn't want to play because of the salary I am owed and other stupid stuff.

"The Yanga fans believed that yet it was a lie. The truth is I am injured.

"I have an injury caused by weak muscles so it's not easy to treat, but I am getting better. I am a football person and my life revolves around football because that is where my bread is buttered.

"I have not decided on anything, but as they always say home is best and I just want to be home. I will decide about my future after coming back to Zimbabwe and meeting my family."

He has made more than 47 appearances for the team and last season he was instrumental when the team won the championship after scoring 23 times.

Ngoma had no kind words for team doctor Haron Haron.

"I am not so sure if he is a doctor at all, but I think he is just a guy who pretends to be a doctor," he said.

Ngoma might have enjoyed his two seasons in Tanzania, but he now feels it's time for him to return home and make a fresh start.