2 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher - Regional and International Atmosphere Conducive for Making Peace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Chairman of the Mechanism Assigned to implement the outcomes of the National Dialogue, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has outlined that the regional and international atmosphere is appropriate for making peace in Sudan.

The President said in the press conference he held, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, in the presence of the members of the mechanism that regional and international efforts are continuing to convince arms holders and the political forces, inside, including Al-Sadeg Al-Mahdi, to join the dialogue in accordance to the decision taken by the mechanism.

Al-Basher has explained that the draft bill of the coming permanent constitution will be presented for comprehensive deliberations by the Sudanese people to lay foundation for permanent constitution.

Sudan

Gap Still Exists On Sudan's Govt Formation

Despite the appointment of the Sudanese prime minister, it is viewed that great discrepancies endure between ruling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.