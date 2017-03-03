Sudan: Al-Basher - Regional and International Atmosphere Conducive for Making Peace

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Chairman of the Mechanism Assigned to implement the outcomes of the National Dialogue, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has outlined that the regional and international atmosphere is appropriate for making peace in Sudan.

The President said in the press conference he held, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, in the presence of the members of the mechanism that regional and international efforts are continuing to convince arms holders and the political forces, inside, including Al-Sadeg Al-Mahdi, to join the dialogue in accordance to the decision taken by the mechanism.

Al-Basher has explained that the draft bill of the coming permanent constitution will be presented for comprehensive deliberations by the Sudanese people to lay foundation for permanent constitution.