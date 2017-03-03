2 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Sessi - Appointment of Prime Minister for the National Accord Government Shows Credibility of the Process

Khartoum — Member of the Higher Committee for the Implementation of the Outcome of the National Dialogue, Dr. Tigani Sessi, on Thursday stressed that the appointment of the Prime Minister within the implementation process of the outcome of the dialogue, cut the way before the sceptics who doubted the process since its inception.

He told the press conference held by the committee on Thursday that the committee and the parties that took part in the National Dialogue, fully back the nomination of Gen Barky Hassan Salih as Prime Minister. He said the new prime minister would find support and backing from all political forces in the country to enable him lead the country to the desired outcome.

He expressed his confidence that Sudan would witness considerable development both at home and abroad during the coming phase.

