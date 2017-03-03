2 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC - Appointment of Prime Minister Is Start of Dialogue Outcomes Implementation

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, the member of the Mechanism assigned to implement the national dialogue outcomes, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hammed has expressed pleasure over the successful conclusion of the national dialogue process headed by the President of the Republic.

Engineer, Hammed said in the press conference which held, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace that that the naming of the Prime Minister represents the start of the implementation of the executive part of the outcomes of the national dialogue.

He affirmed that the dialogue which was initiated by the President of the Republic, in2014, in the context of the strategic program, came in crucial stage for making peace and maintaining stability in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the People's Congress Party (PCP), Ibrahim Al-Sanousi has welcomed the appointment of General, Bakri Hassan Sale as prime Minister, as the first step towards implementation of the dialogue outcomes.

