Sudan: Barki Sworn in As Prime Minister for the National Accord Government

Khartoum — The newly appointed Prime Minister, lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih the First Vice president, was sworn in on Thursday before the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir as a prime Minister for the Government of National Accord.

The ceremony was carried out in the presence of the Chief Justice Haidar Ahmed Dafalla and of the Minister for the Presidency of the Republic, Fadul Abdalla Fadul

The Prime Minister has expressed his appreciation for the confidence placed on him by the President of the Republic Omar Bashir, expressing his hope that he would be up to part with the expectations and that he would be able to shoulder the responsibility of serving the country while observing the outcome of the National Dialogue.

He said the formation of his cabinet would be based on the outcome of the dialogue and that it would be representative of all shades of political and societal spectrum in the country.

He said the one of the top priority in his programme is achieving full peace and stability and improving the livelihood of the Sudanese people.