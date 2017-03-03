Sudan: Bilal - Appointment of Prime Minister Disarmed the Sceptics About Implementation of Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — Dr. Ahmed Bilal Osman, the Minister for information and the leader in the Democratic Unionist party, on Thursday said the appointment of the Prime Minister Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, as part of the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue, has silenced the sceptics.
Bilal, a member of the High Level Committee on the Implementation of the National Dialogue outcome, told the press conference held here today by the President of the republic, that the DUP welcomes and support the outcome of the National dialogue and the implementation of these outcomes.