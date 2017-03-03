Cameroon: Women's Day Fabric - Shortage Is Out of Place

About 4.1 million metres of the new look fabric has been printed this year.

Just a week to the 39th edition of the International Women's Day celebration, the company charged with the production of the fabric, CICAM, is making it possible to supply the 250 sales points scattered across the country. According to the Commercial and Marketing Director of CICAM, Nicolas Njoh, about 4.1 million metre fabric has been produced this year. Though the quantity is less than that of last year by 400 metre fabric, the director explained that the instability in the two Anglophone regions is not helping matters but quickly expressed his wish for peace and unity to reign. The fabric that is already present in all the regions is sold at FCFA 6,800 in markets. The commission charged with the selection of the 2017 Women's Day model, retained the fabric that is out of the ordinary amidst 146 dressmaker's dummies because it tells not only on emergence by 2035, but also shows that women are at the centre of emergence. Due to the particularities, women are said to like the new look fabric and are already rushing for it. Dressmakers are having a tough time meeting customer's deadline, especially those who buy fabric and sew beautiful "Kabas" to sell. Most markets in the economic capital is stocked with the sewn kabas that sell at between FCFA 7,500 and FCFA 3,500 for adults and between FCFA 3,000 and FCFA 1,500 for children so far. Some companies, associations and other groups handed the fabric to their employees and members about a month back yet others are still to do so. While some husbands on the one hand make an effort to provide the fabric to their wives, others on the other hand claim some women desecrate the fabric not only by consuming too much alcohol but also by abandoning their families for the whole day in the name of "equality".

Réaction

Nicolas Njoh: « Il n' y a pas de problème de contrefaçon »

Directeur commercial et marketing de CICAM

« Le pagne qui a été choisi parmi 146 maquettes est simple. Il parle de l'émergence en 2035 et montre que les femmes sont au centre de cette émergence. On peut déjà retrouver le pagne dans les 250 points de vente au Cameroun et il coute 6 800 F. Nous avons aussi fait le pagne pour tous les pays de la sous-région, mais ce n'est pas le même design. En ce qui concerne la quantité, la crise dans les régions anglophones a beaucoup perturbé les ventes. Ce qui veut dire qu'on va produire moins que l'année dernière. On va produire 4,1 millions de mètres de pagne. Contrairement à l'année dernière où on était à 4,5 millions de mètres. J'ai remarqué, quand je circule en ville, que certains pagnes sont un peu flous. Vous savez, quand vous tirez à peu près quatre millions de mètres de pagne en deux mois, c'est énorme. Quand on lance la production, il y a un temps d'arrêt et il peut arriver que le pagne perde un peu de sa couleur. Ce n'est donc pas un problème de contrefaçon ».