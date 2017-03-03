Cameroon: Unity, Integration Showcased At National Assembly

Weeklong commemorative activities were launched on March 1, 2017 by the spouse of the Speaker, Mrs Fadimatou Cavaye.

The Photo Gallery Hall of the Ngoa-Ekelle Glass House vibrated to the rhythm of Women's Day celebrations on Wednesday March 1, 2017 as weeklong activities to mark the 32nd International Women's Day were launched by the spouse of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mrs. Fadimatou Cavaye. Flanked by some female Members of the National Assembly and in the presence of the first and second Deputy Secretaries General of the House alongside other staff, Mrs. Cavaye chaired the launching ceremony which was mainly dedicated to cultural manifestations. On her arrival, she cut the ribbon officially opening the event which according to the chairperson of the organizing committee, Mrs. Otto Helen, will be dedicated to round-table conferences to raise awareness on this year's theme and sporting activities for body fitness. During the event, the newly created musical troop of the National Assembly comprising mostly of women, staged a thrilling performance with songs highlighting living together, national integration and unity amongst Cameroonians. Songs and dance steps from different regions of the country presented at the event held many spell-bound indicating the festive mood of March 8 celebrations have been ignited in the women who expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker, Cavaye Yeguié Djibril for always giving Women's Day celebrations at the National Assembly a different meaning. To Honourable Mary Meboka, the National Assembly women are showcasing oneness and women as agents of development reason why they are advocating 50:50 quota in terms of representation in the National Assembly in accordance to this years' theme "Women in the changing world of work: planet 50:50 by 2030."