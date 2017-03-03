Cameroon: Newspaper Distribution - Growing Challenges Persist

The lone company charged with ensuring that newspapers get to readers in Cameroon is grinding to a halt.

Work at the Yaounde office of the Messapresse, a French holding that has exclusively carried out the distribution of newspapers in Cameroon over the years is now running at a disturbingly snail-pace. Newspaper vendors in the political headquarters of the country, be they organised newsstands or those moving round town with newsprints are equally feeling the squeeze. Although other print media structures have been looking for alternatives, the monopoly enjoyed by Messapresse in the business had been a big drawback. Even the precautions taken by the company to insist that those wanting to join as relay sales points must provide financial and title deed as guarantee, failed to save the distribution chain. Problems reported within the sector that have accounted for the poor distribution of the newspapers range from poor sales to funds, content and late supply at newsstands. Talking to one of the newspaper vendors down town Yaounde about the reason behind several unsold copies reported by newspaper publishers, he complained of more admirers than readers saying there are those who spend much time contemplating newspaper headlines than procuring copies of the papers for themselves. For their part, most newspaper publishers feel aghast with the way their products are being dispatched across the country. Apart from Yaounde and the economic capital, Douala the rest of Cameroon hardly gets newspapers on the day of publication. There are those who even felt that there is bad faith in the way Messapresse operates. They quote towns around their media houses that are hardly served with the papers. They not only decry what they see as the lack of aggressive marketing strategy by Messapresse, but also the inability of the company to master the business realities of the Cameroon. Yet, the issues are certainly more crucial than just complaining or voicing frustration at the growing disillusionment within a vital sector that can be aptly qualified as the bloodstream of the newspaper environment given that in the absence of a market, the entire sector can go extinct. The alarm bell, which is not new, was amplified on Monday 28 February, 2017 when the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiromy Bakary summoned a meeting of newspaper publishers and officials of the sector in Yaounde to sound the warning and ask for curative solutions or else government will take its responsibility to save the distribution chain. The fact about the matter is that Messapresse is running at a deficit of between FCFA 150 to 180 million annually and if such finances cannot be made available, then they would be forced to close down. Listening to Ngah Christian of the Guardian Post daily, Christophe Bobiokono of Kalara, Pierre Lebon Elanga Atemé of Signature, Xavier Messe of Mutations, among others, the clarion call is that another alternative should be sought in the face of Messapresse's inability to meet current challenges. However, the concerns about content and number of copies per publication that go into the market each day cannot be swept under the carpet. There is obviously need for the publishers to reflect on joint ventures or common platforms that enable them boast production because there will be no sense embarking on transporting ten to fifty newsprints from Yaounde or Douala to the northern regions given the distance and cost factors. Hopefully they are also conscious of the Cameroonian realities in managing content with regard to their gate keeping functions, other professional and socio-political hurdles in the country. La parole aux acteurs

Haman Mana: « Le gouvernement est le garant de la pluralité médiatique »

président de la fédération des éditeurs de presse du Cameroun

« La question de la distribution des journaux en ces jours est simple : parce qu'il n'y trouve plus aucun intérêt, le distributeur traditionnel décide de laisser tomber ce secteur d'activités. Les journaux, dont la diffusion est l'un des points névralgiques, ont à ce jour le choix entre s'associer pour récupérer l'ensemble de cette activité que l'on annonce comme déficitaire de manière structurelle, et rester sur le carreau. Le gouvernement est le garant de la pluralité médiatique. La diffusion de la presse, dans tout le territoire national fait partie de ce à quoi les pouvoirs publics doivent veiller. C'est dans ce sens que le gouvernement devrait orienter son intervention ».

Thierry Ndong: « Nous mettons l'accent sur l'abonnement »

Directeur de publication du journal « INTEGRATION »

« La distribution du journal dans les kiosques n'est pas toujours assurée de façon satisfaisante: livraison tardive, quantités livrées pas toujours en phase avec la demande, etc... Parlant du paiement, vous ne comprendrez jamais la base des calculs utilisée par Messapresse et très rarement, les chèques vous sont remis. De plus, il impose aux éditeurs un contrat d'exclusivité dans la vente des journaux en kiosque. Pour minimiser les difficultés rencontrées avec le distributeur officiel, nous mettons l'accent sur la vente par abonnement. Par ailleurs, nous expérimentons avec beaucoup de satisfaction la vente directe du journal en version numérique (Pdf) ».

Magnus Biaga Chienku: « Le problème est systémique »

directeur de publication du journal « Emergence »

« Je ne pense pas qu'il faille faire ici le procès de Messapresse car le problème est systémique. Avec la plus grande volonté, dites-moi comment un quotidien peut se retrouver à Garoua avant 48 heures. Or, le fleuron de la presse écrite a juste 24 heures de vie. Le problème n'est pas non plus la répartition des 40/60 car si la presse se vendait bien, ceci deviendrait subsidiaire. Le distributeur officiel n'a aucun intérêt à ne pas vendre les journaux, vu que de ces ventes, dépendent ses commissions mais il a aussi des manquements. Pourtant, le droit à l'information est aussi un devoir régalien reconnu par exemple par le Freedom of Information Act de 1966 ou encore la Convention d'Aarhus (1998) ».

Hozier Nana Chimi: « Nous disposons de notre propre réseau»

Editeur de La Voix Du Paysan

« J'aimerais avant toute chose préciser que notre journal est l'instrument d'une ONG (SAILD ndlr) pour participer à sa manière au développement du monde rural. La particularité de notre système de distribution est ainsi inhérente à notre cible première : le monde rural. On ne peut pas compter sur Messapresse pour que le villageois ait son journal. Ainsi nous avons dix bureaux régionaux qui desservent les campagnes. Nous travaillons en partenariat avec des agences de voyages. Une fois que le journal se trouve en région, nos équipes de relai disposent de motos et autres bicyclettes pour atteindre les localités les plus reculées afin que les paysans reçoivent leur journal. L'essentiel de notre distribution se fait par abonnement surtout pour les zones enclavées et 30% du journal est vendu au numéro dans les kiosques à journaux ».

Propos recueillis par Michèle FOGANG et Sandrine AVOMO