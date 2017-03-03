Cameroon: North Region - Cerac Hands Over Refurbished Health Unit

Below is a press release from the Director of Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic

In the capacity of Personal Representative of Mrs. Chantal BIYA, Spouse of the Head of State, Founding President of the Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC), Mrs. YOUSSOUF Hadidja ALIM, Minister of Basic Education, Vice President of the College of Counselors of CERAC, will chair the ceremony for the official retrocession of the Tchamba Integrated Health Centre, renovated by CERAC, and the handing over of gifts to rural women of Beka Sub-Division in Faro Division, North Region, on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 12 noon prompt, in Tchamba.

She will be assisted for the occasion by Mrs. Haoua KOUMPA ISSA, Deputy Delegate of CERAC for the North Region./-

The Director of the Civil Cabinet (s) Martin BELINGA EBOUTOU