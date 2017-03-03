Central Africa - Harmonization of University System Begins

Discussions to that effect ended in Douala last Tuesday.
Senior staff of universities from all 11 countries of Central Africa have begun seeking ways to have the same teaching system. The Rectors, Secretaries General and other senior staff are discussing in order to have in place a system whereby students who start in one country and transfer to another within Central Africa with courses already validated should have those courses accepted. "We want the universities to have the same system of teaching, and we want to build up the Network of Higher Institutions and Research Institutions in Central Africa in all the 11 countries of Central Africa," Professor François Xavier Etoa, representative of the Minister of Higher Education who is also Rector of the University of Douala, pointed out while opening the general assembly meeting of the Network of Higher Institutions and Research Institutions in Central Africa in the conference hall of the Ecole Doctorales in Akwa, Douala, last Monday. It is expected that the discussions will pave the way for quality appliance in higher education for the Bachelors, Masters and PhD in line with the professionalization of courses in Cameroon as well as enhance employability of graduates. For example, the Regional Bachelors in managing marine and seaside environment.