Cameroon: Scary Hurdles Craving for Solutions!

The newspaper business as well as its distribution are confronted with growing problems requiring innovative strategies capable of salvaging the sector from collapse.

Newspaper business in Cameroon is passing through trying moments. While publishers and other stakeholders work tooth and nail to gather and process information for the education and sensitisation of the public, getting the final product (printed newspapers) to the consumers where they are and on time is increasingly proving difficult. While publishers decry what they term the lacklustre attitude with which the sole newspaper distributor, Messapresse, takes their product to the final consumer, the distributor evokes teething challenges which do not make matters better for either of the parties. Publishers feel Messapresse doesn't have widespread distribution points across the cities and country that could guarantee a satisfactory distribution network. Most of the distribution, they say, is concentrated around city centres, thus depriving certain localities of fresh newspapers. As such, media houses are bound to reduce their print run and even the few copies printed are often left unsold. With this, profitability of the business is greatly jeopardised especially in a context where getting newspaper insertions and their payments after publication are luxuries. As stakeholders brainstorm on how to journey out of the current quagmire of newspaper distribution in Cameroon, it would be important to highlight that proposed solutions must be innovative given the complex nature of the problems starring the sector in the face. It must be said that Cameroonians' reading culture is at its lowest ebb. Those who go to the newspaper stands quite often hurriedly go through headlines either to know what is happening or to pick one or two issues on which to debate at jobsites, neighbourhoods or other avenues of peer gatherings. In the face of these, it is alleged that a few people who have the desire to read newspapers but lack the means to procure copies are bound to pay as low as FCFA 50 at newspaper stands to read an interesting article and return the paper. The production chain is therefore sacrificed on the altar of chronic poverty. The transport sector in the country is not very developed, obliging newspapers printed out of certain cities to get there late into the day or even days after. The weak purchasing power of citizens owing to sometimes low or irregular earnings, for those lucky to have jobs, is not helping matters either. As if these hurdles were not enough, the advent of the digital age where people with smartphones, empowered by mobile internet devices, conveniently browse interested websites to get same information as published in the newspapers, is making matters worse. So many people are fast drifting from the traditional media, especially newspapers that are easily substituted by online publications and social platforms that more so give room for instant interactions, to online publications. Finding adapted solutions to distribution problems plaguing newspaper business in the country is therefore non-negotiable.