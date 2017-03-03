Kenya: Governors Face Lifestyle Audit Ahead of Election

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will carry out a lifestyle audit on governors, Members of County Assembly (MCAs) and county officials ahead of the General Election as investigations reveal that billions of shillings allocated to the devolved units are ending up in the pockets of individuals.

On Thursday, EACC officials told the Nation they have unearthed hundreds of get-rich-quick schemes among governors, MCAs and county officials who used to live modestly but are now living in opulence.

"We have not had so much corruption being perpetrated like now in the history of this nation. Those in public office and don't want to grab are considered unwise," Michael Mubea, the deputy secretary at the EACC, said.

The audit targets officials with top-of-the-range vehicles, multi-million shilling homes, business ventures and are regularly on expensive overseas trips, while their voters can hardly afford three meals a day.

However, efforts by the anti-corruption agency to investigate the rampant corruption being carried out in county governments continues to face resistance from governors.

On Thursday, supporters of Isiolo Governor Godana Doyo attacked and injured anti-corruption detectives as they searched for documents at the county's Treasury in investigations into a Sh271 million payout for a road construction project that had not been carried out.

A MEETING

On Tuesday, EACC officials held a meeting with commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in which they agreed to come up with a team to spearhead renewed efforts to lock out from the polls leaders who do not meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Mr Mubea said the EACC had received information from the Controller of Budget on how much money each county had received since 2013 and which will form the basis for vetting various officials seeking elective positions.

"We will use the information to evaluate if taxpayers' money has been well utilised or if it ended up in the pockets of a few individuals," Mr Mubea said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko said there are 65 cases in various courts in the country touching on corruption in counties.

"Those in court include three governors, two County Assembly speakers, 42 MCAs, nine county Secretaries and 198 county officials," Mr Tobiko said.

Since the start of the 2013-2014 financial year to date, the National Treasury has allocated Sh1 trillion to county governments, which have in turn raised Sh95 billion internally.

"Investigations into the accounts of almost all the 47 counties are showing billions have been misused," Mr Mubea said.

HIGHEST REVENUES

Nairobi and Kiambu account for the highest revenues among the 47 counties in Kenya since the launch of devolution after the 2013 General Election, according to calculations by the Nation.

The analysis is based on disbursements from the Treasury and that collected by each county sourced from the Controller of Budget.

Nairobi has so far received Sh78.9 billion followed by Kiambu with Sh37.7 billion, amounts which according to economists if properly utilised could have resulted in significant improvement of lives among residents in the two counties.

Lamu, Tharaka Nithi and Isiolo have so far received the lowest revenues since 2013, Sh10.9 billion, Sh14 billion and Sh14.2 billion, respectively. Lamu is the smallest of the 47 counties.

Other than Nairobi and Kiambu, other counties which have handled high amounts of revenue are Nakuru (Sh37.6bn), Kakamega (Sh33.6bn), Mombasa (33.3bn), Turkana (Sh32.4bn), Machakos (Sh30.3bn), Kilifi (Sh28.8bn) and Narok (Sh28.7bn).

They are followed by Mandera (Sh27.6bn), Bungoma (Sh27.6bn), Kisumu (Sh26.7bn), Kisii (Sh25.7bn), Kitui (Sh25.7bn), Meru (Sh25.2bn), Wajir (Sh24.8bn), Uasin Gishu (Sh24.4bn), Migori (Sh22.6bn) and Murang'a (Sh22.4bn).

Other than Lamu and Isiolo, others that have handled the lowest share of revenues are Elgeyo Marakwet (Sh14.5bn), Taita Taveta (Sh15.1bn), Samburu (Sh15.6 bn), Vihiga (Sh16.2bn), Kirinyaga (Sh16.3bn), Nyamira (Sh16. 4bn), Tana River (Sh16.8bn) and Laikipia (Sh16.9bn).

CHALLENGE AUDIT

Governors have, however, vowed to challenge the planned audit by the EACC. On Wednesday, after the EACC questioned former Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana over the theft of funds belonging to Kilifi, Governor Amason Kingi's office issued a statement denying allegations that the county was facing investigations on allegations of the loss of Sh 1.18 billion.

In Nairobi, Governor Evans Kidero denied claims that he was under investigation although the Nation can confirm the EACC questioned him at its headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday.

"Let the EACC try and bar me from vying for this seat in the August polls. Let them tell me which law they will use against me," the governor said.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria also denied having a pending case with EACC and accused Mr Mubea of working with politicians from Murang'a to frustrate his re-election bid.

In Bomet, Governor Isaac Ruto testified in court on Wednesday in a case in which 15 officials from his county are accused of corruption and abuse of office in the procurement of ambulances for the county.