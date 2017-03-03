2 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: No Gukurahundi Reburials - Says Mphoko

Photo: New Zimbabwe
A family working on a grave of their relative who was killed during the period.

The government has ruled out exhumation and reburial of thousands of people killed and dumped in mass graves during the 1980s Gurkurahundi atrocities.

The development was confirmed Wednesday by Phelekezela Mphoko who is acting president in the absence of sick note President Robert Mugabe who is away in Singapore consulting with his doctors.

Last year the family of higher education minister Jonathan Moyo sought permission from the Tsholotsho district administrator (DA) to exhume and rebury his father who was allegedly killed during the Gukurahundi massacres.

Mphoko also heads the National Healing, Peace and Reconciliation ministry.

Rights groups say more than 20,000 civilians were killed in Matebeleland and the Midlands when government unleashed a purpose-trained army brigade on the two regions, supposedly to hunt down dissidents.

Reburial of victims has been one of the key demands from affected families and activists but Mphoko ruled out exhumations Wednesday, claiming that digging up graves was unAfrican.

"We cannot go to the mass graves and start digging. It is not in our African culture," he said.

"What we are only going to do is to put a big plaque which will indicate that there are people who were buried there.

"Those with bones that are visible by the grave site, we will take the bones and rebury them properly. It will be done within the law."

President Mugabe, who was prime minister at the time of Gukurahundi, has never apologised for the killings, only describing the atrocities as a moment of madness'.

The findings of State inquiries into the disturbances were never made public and it remains unclear whether the Zanu PF leader acted on any of their recommendations.

Mphoko said a Peace and Reconciliation Bill, through which government looks to address the emotive issue, would be tabled before Parliament next week.

"I would like to indicate that the Act is coming next week to Parliament," he said.

"I would like to indicate that we have five major points that we are looking at as the minister responsible, which is what we refer to as the scars of Gukurahundi."

He continued: "The first one is death and birth certificates.

"The second one is the reburial of people, especially those who had bones that are still visible outside the graves. The third one is empowering the people.

"Mr Speaker Sir, those five points are critical because we have already spoken to the Minister of Home Affairs about it ... those are the only points we will be dealing with."

