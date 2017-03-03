Eritrea: Commendable Progress in Vegetables and Fruits Farming

Keren — The vegetable and fruits farmers in Habero sub-zone, Anseba region, said that with the construction of water diversion schemes and drilling of water holes they have been able to register commendable progress.

The farmers also indicated that with the progress they are registering they have been able to satisfy the local markets and improve their livelihoods.

They also expressed appreciation for the support they were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Anseba region and that they will exert persistent effort to develop their activities.

Mr. Habteab Teklom, head of economic development in the region, indicated that the Ministry of Agriculture is supporting the farmers with professional advice and select seeds.