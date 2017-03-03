Sudan: Four South Darfur Teachers Detained Since November

Gireida — Relatives of four secondary school teachers, who have been in detention since 10 November, have called on the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to either release them, or bring them to trial.

Mohamed Musa Daoud, Saber Abdullah Ahmed, Shamsuldin Mohammad Harin, and Bahruldin Adam El Toam, were detained by NISS agents in Gereida after protesting against the persistent violations against civilians, and the abuses by herders and government militias in the locality.

One of the family members of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that the four teachers were arrested on the 10th of November of the last year according to emergency measures and moved to Kober prison in the state capital of Nyala without any questioning, charge or trial.

The families hold the Commissioner of Gireida locality responsible. One relative told Radio Dabanga that the arrest of the four teachers came under the instruction of the Commissioner of Gireida using the Emergency Measures after their protest.

Protests also broke out in West Darfur in February, following the brutal rape of two teachers in El Geneina.