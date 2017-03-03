3 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ex-BBNaija Housemate, CocoIce Apologizes to Don Jazzy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rotimi Agbana

Daring former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cocoice, has tendered an unreserved apology to Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy, for publicly exposing her breast while she lasted in the ongoing reality TV show.

Mocking Cocoice for thinking her spontaneous show of sensuality would save her from being evicted from the show, Don Jazzy wrote on social media, "Eyaaa nipple wey dem suck no save Cocoice? There you have it young ones, protect your nips." During one of her recent interviews after her eviction, Cocoice apologized exclusively to Don Jazzy for her show of shame. She claimed that her action was rather spontaneous than a planned or intentional one.

"Forgive your girl, I'm so sorry, I saw that tweet and I was like ah baba no understand; if you understood, you will know that it is just a normal thing, I believe people are even doing worse. I would say that nothing I did in that Big Brother Naija house was planned, I did not even plan anything.

Nigeria

Multiple Blasts Hit Maiduguri

Multiple bomb blasts hit Maiduguri early Friday with many feared dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.