Sudan: Minister for Health - 80 Percent of Outpatients to Khartoum's Shaab Training Hospital Hail From Other States

Khartoum — The Minister for Health in Khartoum State, Professor Mamoon Humaida, has urged for increasing the assistance provided for his ministry from the federal government coffer, arguing that 80% of those outpatients that visit Khartoum's Shaab Training Hospital, actually hail from other state than his.

The Minister was addressing the civil Service day organized by staffers of the Ministry of Health on the occasion of the inauguration of a new hospital, Rajihi hospital, in Umbada Locality and that efforts are underway to establish a huge hospital at Africa International University, to be funded by Mohamed Bin Abdala Al Rajihi, the benevolent man.

The Minister referred to the many achievements scored during the last five years, and that many a change have occurred within the ministry, thanks to the efforts exerted by the staffers.