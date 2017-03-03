2 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Ghandour Receives Message From U.S. Secretary of State

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, has received message from the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, in response to a message Prof. Ghandour has sent to him after his appointment as Secretary of State.

The US Secretary of State expressed his appreciation of the Foreign Minister's support and the continuation of the partnership between the two countries.

'We have great opportunity to strengthen the international peace and security and to realize more stability and peace in the world as well as creation of a better future for the coming generation' the message read.

