Kenya: Basic Salary Caused Collapse of Strike Mediation, Report Reveals

Basic salary and allowances are the key issues that resulted in the collapse of the mediation aimed at ending the doctors' strike, a report presented in court on Thursday reveals.

The court was told that parties had reached a consensus on a number of issues.

"We made efforts to the best of our ability but a stalemate remained in relation to the revision of the basic salaries and aspects of the payable allowances," said the mediation team's lawyer George Abura.

And despite the decision to file a report to the court indicating that the talks had stalled, the mediation panel was not opposed to a faith-based group's request to attempt a final round of talks between the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union officials and the government.

In the signed report, the mediation panel - comprising Mr John Morris Ohaga, Ms Njeri Kariuki, Ms Kagwiria Mbogori and Mr James Mang'erere - said talks stalled as from February 24, when the team had given parties time to reconsider their respective positions before getting back to the mediators by close of business on February 28.

They said they had given an opportunity for parties to agree, a chance that saw the union make a revised proposal to the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors on March 1.

In the report, the union has proposed that other parties such as the Treasury, and Health Cabinet secretaries and the universities and teaching referral hospitals be included in the process.

Owing to the stalemate, the Court of Appeal judges agreed to allow the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya two days to end the strike that marks its 89th day today, and said the mediators' report be considered as an interim one as at now.